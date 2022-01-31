Sports Editors charge NFF to empower Eguavoen

The Guild of Sports Editors has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to, without delay, announce and empower Super Eagles Interim Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, as the manager of the senior national team, which is billed to meet Ghana in a two-leg Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in March. The Guild, which noted, that the time is too late for the NFF to start talking of picking a foreign coach for the task of qualifying Nigeria for Qatar 2022, said Eguavoen has shown that given adequate support he can return the Super Eagles to the summit of world football. Rising from a meeting in Lagos at the weekend, the body, which is the umbrella association of managers of sports in the country’s major media houses, said, “Nigerians will not forgive the NFF if it bungles the country’s bid to qualify for the World Cup.” Speaking through its President, Mr. Tony Ubani, the Guild said: “Qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the most important task before managers of the country’s football. They must ensure that nothing goes wrong. “The whole world saw in Cameroun that Nigeria’s problem is not hinged on lack of quality players. Rather, the country was held down by a lethargic system, which did not allow the players opportunity to express their talents. “Within a few weeks of taking over the team, Eguavoen unleashed the potential in the Super Eagles such that he was voted as the best coach of the first round at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun. “Although we lost, unfortunately, in the round of 16, Eguavoen has created a plank on which the Super Eagles can thread to success given the necessary support. “We, therefore, call on the NFF to, as a matter of urgency, name and empower Eguavoen to start preparing the Super Eagles for the games against Ghana. Time is of the essence.”
NVBF names final 12-man list for the U-19 World Cup
The head coach of Nigeria U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed, has announced the volleyball final 12-man list for the 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship. The 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship will take place in Iran from August 24 to 4 September 4, 2021. The ex international said the team would be captained by […]
Infantino 'not interested' by European Premier League talk
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he isn't interested in the prospect of a potential European Premier League. A Sky News report revealed a £4.6 billion ($6bn) package being put together to potentially replace the Champions League with a new league tournament for Europe's biggest clubs. While UEFA is firmly against the reported proposal, FIFA is […]
EPL: Late Nketiah goal denies Fulham vital win
Eddie Nketiah's goal late in stoppage time for Arsenal delivered a major blow to Fulham's already slim Premier League survival hopes. Until his 97th-minute effort, Josh Maja's second-half penalty had looked likely to give the Cottagers a hugely valuable three points in their battle against relegation, reports the BBC. The on-loan Bordeaux forward converted […]
