Sports Editors mourn Alaiya as family picks October 30 for burial

Nigeria’s Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of all managers of sports sections in the country’s media industry, has described the demise of one of their colleagues, Mr. Ben Alaiya, as a huge loss to the nation.

Alaiya, a former media officer of the senior national football team, Super Eagles, from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness.

Speaking on Alaiya’s demise, president, Guild of Sports Editors, Mr. Tony Ubani, described the incident as unfortunate and a huge loss to Nigeria, especially now that the country’s football needs all experienced technocrats in the quest to return to the big league of world football.

“Alaiya was Super Eagles media officer in an era when Nigeria’s football was on top in Africa.

“The team, led by the late Stephen Keshi, not only won the African Nations Cup in South Africa, they did it with a squad comprising many home-based players.”

