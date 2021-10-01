Sports Federation elections: Ocheho, Agara, Akindoju, others return

The majority of former presidents were returned as the elections into the boards of sporting federations took place in Abuja on Thursday. Despite the near ugly situation that led to the whisking away of an accredited delegate from Cross River state, Ekanem Ekpeyong, by the police, he was later released and recognized as a delegate to exercise his right at the Zonal Table Tennis Federation election won by Engineer Ishaku Tikon. Inthe Nigeria Tennis Federation, NTF hard-working Dayo Akindojuwas returned tocontinuewiththeadministration of the sport. Engineer Ishaku Tikon was returned as the president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF; and Daniel Igali also returned as president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation while Boye Oyerinde retained his position as the president of the Nigeria Squash Rackets Federation.
CAFCC: Enyimba defeats AL Ahli as Osho applauds team
The country’s only surviving club on the continent, Enyimba on Wednesday defeated Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya 2-1 in their first game of the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup played at the Aba Township Stadium. Captain Austin Oladapo put the Nigerians ahead with a well- taken volley in the 9th minute before the […]
Cheruiyot puts Olympic disappointment aside to clinch Diamond League win
Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot got sweet redemption after coming up short at Kenya’s Olympic team trials last month, winning the men’s 1,500m in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Monaco. The 25-year-old finished fourth at the Kenyan trials and told reporters his poor performance came after […]
EPL: Man Utd drop points at West Brom, Neto stunner sinks Saints
Bruno Fernandes’ stunning volley salvaged a point for Manchester United at struggling West Brom, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost further ground in the Premier League title race. United moved back above Leicester in second place, but are now seven points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand. The Baggies […]
