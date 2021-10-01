Sports Federation elections: Ocheho, Agara, Akindoju, others return

The majority of former presidents were returned as the elections into the boards of sporting federations took place in Abuja on Thursday. Despite the near ugly situation that led to the whisking away of an accredited delegate from Cross River state, Ekanem Ekpeyong, by the police, he was later released and recognized as a delegate to exercise his right at the Zonal Table Tennis Federation election won by Engineer Ishaku Tikon. Inthe Nigeria Tennis Federation, NTF hard-working Dayo Akindojuwas returned tocontinuewiththeadministration of the sport. Engineer Ishaku Tikon was returned as the president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF; and Daniel Igali also returned as president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation while Boye Oyerinde retained his position as the president of the Nigeria Squash Rackets Federation.

Like this: Like Loading...