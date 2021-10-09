Sports

Sports Federation presidents and misplaced priorities

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI Comment(0)

Nigerian sports administrators misplace their priorities on many fronts. They seem to chase the shadows and ignore or neglect major issues affecting the development of sports in the country. In this age in which sports is business and so much is deliberately invested in it (sports), there should be efforts geared towards boosting sports at the grassroots so that more youths can be in the developmental process of each sports discipline to give hope that in future things could be better than they are currently.

It is very sad that in recent times, the federation Presidents are not bothered about the number of competitions they stage in a calendar year, rather they want to attend international competitions that will earn them ‘estacode’. The quest to be at the Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games are the cardinal points of many of the federation topshots. When you see them show concern for qualification of athletes for continental and global games, MOST of them do this because of what it will bring into their pockets, not for the love of the country to be represented at the events.

It is as bad as that. In the past, federations made public their programmes for a new calendar year in which most of them staged at least six senior and three junior competitions every year. For example, table tennis and tennis staged not less than 10 competitions every year in the 90s and they moved round the country as if they played in the European circuits.

There was a cycling event sponsored by a soft drink outfit which used to take cyclists to about 10 states of the federation every year. Presidents of federations should think about how our sports can come back to that level to give the young ones a brighter future.

They must think of how to woo sponsors who will help to stage more competitions to develop the athletes. While the basketball federation remains in limbo, it was not a surprise that the majority of former federation presidents were returned as the elections into the boards of sporting federations took place on Thursday, September 30 in Abuja. Dayo Akindoju was returned to continue his leadership in the tennis federation just as same goes for Engineer Ishaku Tikon (table tennis), Daniel Igali (wrestling), Boye Oyerinde

(Squash).

Some of the new ones are Kelvin Ehizigie, elected as the president of the Gymnastics Federation, Dr Musa Oshodi (Judo), Sam Ocheho (Handball), Otunba Segun Runsewe (golf), Dr. Ademola Are (Rugby), Gen K. Minimah (Boxing), DR. Ibrahim Aladi (weightlifting), Saidu Abubakar (taekwondo) and interestingly, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara, emerged head of Karate Federation of Nigeria. Already, Akindoju of tennis is targeting the world group in Davis Cup Tennis. “Our players in the senior cadre cannot give the federation the desired result to climb up the ladder in the Davis Cup. We will focus attention on the development of our junior players to grow. With time, the junior players will grow up and advance the federation to a high level. “We need to work hard to return to the World Group, and with the needed focus on the junior players, we will bounce back to where we rightly belong,” the tennis boss said. That is the way to go as I expect other federation bosses to come up with agenda for the tenure which will be used to rate them later after four years.

Alaiya’s exit, a rude shock

In this profession it is normal to have people you move with, rub minds, discuss, evaluate and project future together as friends of a group. Ben Alaiya, who died during the week, was one of the five sports journalists in my clique. Tony Ubani (Vanguard), Ben Memuletiwon (Crest) and the late ThisDay Sports Editor, Emeka Elechi, were the other three. The five of us were to work with SportsDay, which Alaiya managed till death. It came as a rude shock that Alaiya left us on Tuesday. We used to call him, ‘Ben a liar’ and so when I first heard the news, I said it was a lie until it was shockingly confirmed. It is indeed a cruel world that this jolly good fellow had to exit us this time but we cannot question God. He was a very brilliant professional who had great love for his family. At every international trip, Alaiya would buy various things for all his kids and the wife. He was a vibrant journalist and this manifested during his time as the Super Eagles Media Officer. As Alaiya joins Elechi, fondly called Biafra, I pray God continues to keep the rest of us and grant them eternal rest. Good night, Ben Alaiya!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Report: African curse behind Pep Guardiola’s Champions League woes

Posted on Author Reporter

  African shamans are believed to be behind the failure of Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola to make a headway in the Champions League, despite the huge money spent on the team by the owner. His team surprisingly bowed to French team Olympique Lyonaise on Saturday, falling 1-3 in the quarter-finals. That was Guardiola’s fourth […]
Sports

Nigeria at 60: FG to celebrate sports icons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has listed 60 Nigeria’s most outstanding sports to be celebrated at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja as part of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations. The minister said that the Federal government will use the occasion of the 60 years of the country’s independence to honour sports […]
Sports

‘Soar like Eagles’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sports Minister charges Super Eagles as race to Qatar 2022 begins The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare was a dinner guest of the Super Eagles on Thursday, the eve of the opening game of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Nigeria will face Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica