Sports Festival: Delta 2022 for unity in diversity – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday debunked speculation that the on-going National Sports Festival in Asaba, the state capital, was to score political advantage. The governor said it was the first of its kind and geared towards fostering unity, peace and progress among the vari- us tribes, ethnic nationalities and religious affiliation in Nigeria. He maintained that Delta was the defending champion, having always taken the lead in sports activities in Nigeria and beyond.

He expressed joy that with the three Governors, namely, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in attendance, the unity of purpose, was fostered by President Muhamnadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who is a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), said the Governor Okowa was pleased that Delta has continually retained its pride of place in sports development in the country. He said: “The fact of the unity it portends cannot be overemphasized. The only reason for hosting it is to spread the gospel of unity in diversity among all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. This is the love that endeared the governor.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...