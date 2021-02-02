Sports Festival: FG readyto rescue Edo – Minister

The Federal Government may come to the assistance of Edo State towards hosting the 20th National Sports Festival expected to take place in Benin City from February 14th to 28th.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made the revelation at the just concluded 2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race in Abuja at the weekend. He said the Federal Government will support the state as the ministry awaits the approval for the support.

“Yes, they are ready to host and they have worked together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to get where they are at this point. We are dealing with COVID-19 protocols, sporting infrastructures, health issues and provisions,” the minister said. “When there are postponements like these, there will be cost implications. Edo State has just had elections.

They have spoken with the ministry that they will need financial support which has not come from the Federal Government.

“The ministry has put up the case and it takes a process. We are sure we will get approval from that support. We are committed to the Nigerian youths who are beneficiaries and participants of this National Sports Festival.”

