Sports

Sports Festival to be expanded soon, says Dare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Okowa salutes Minister, Nilayo Sports

There are strong indications that the National Sports Festival will be expanded in future with about 10 countries from various parts of Africa participating. Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare who dropped this hint on Wednesday in Asaba; Delta State, stressed that it was important for Nigeria to be staging an event that could be like a mini- Olympic Games on the continent. Over 16,000) athletes from across the country will converge on Delta State to compete for medals in 40 sports from November 2 to 15, 2022.

Dare, who was speaking during the unveiling of the logo and Mascot for the 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba, said the forthcoming sports meet would be the biggest in the history of the country in terms of numbers. The Minister said; “About 40 sports disciplines will be competed for which is very huge and a record number while the expectation of having over 16,000 athletes is another anticipated record. “We have the capacity to host well because that was what we achieved last year in Benin. We are already looking at bringing in about 10 African countries to boost the glamour of the games.

It is our own mini-Olympics.” Also speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, showered encomiums on the Minister of sports Dare for his commitment to sports development in Nigeria. Governor Okowa congratulated Dare for the giant strides made in sports so far for the country. His words: “I must truly thank the Minister for the way he is taking sports development in this nation. He has brought a high level of commitment to sports development in Nigeria yet he remains so humble in his approach. “I believe that is the reason why some of us are very much encouraged to work with him to see what best can be done for Nigeria. We notice the work he is doing and are proud of him in this respect.” Governor Okowa also revealed that the Sports Minister is one of the major reasons Delta State never hesitates to support Nigerian athletes and sports generally anytime the Ministry comes calling.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Super League created to save football, says Real president Perez

Posted on Author Reporter

  The European Super League was created “to save football”, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Real are one of the 12 European clubs who have signed up to the breakaway league and intend to establish a new midweek competition, reports the BBC. Perez said the move had been made because young people are “no […]
Sports

Over 1,000 athletes ready for Ogbomosho Marathon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barely days after seeing to the successful organisation of the first Kaduna International Half Marathon in Kaduna, officials of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) led by Olamide George are set for another first-of-its-kind road race in Ogbomosho tagged the Ogbomosho Marathon.   The 10km road race is the first official road race that will […]
Sports

Al Ahly ease into Champions League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Al Ahly have secured a place in the Caf Champions League final after a 2-2 draw with ES Setif at Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers on Saturday night. The Egyptian giants won the two-legged semifinal tie 6-2 on aggregate, having done all the hard running last weekend when they racked up a 4-0 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica