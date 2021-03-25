Sports

Sports festival won’t disrupt academic calendar

Edo State Government has said that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state will not disrupt the academic calendar of primary and secondary schools in the state. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government urged the public to disregard information that is being circulated that the academic activities in the schools have been adjusted on account of the sports festival. According to him, “The general public is hereby informed that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) will not disrupt the academic calendar of primary and secondary schools in the state. “The activities of the festival do not in any way affect the school calendar. “Management of schools, both public and private, parents and pupils are to adhere to the calendar earlier released, upon which they have been conducting their activities and disregard any contrary information.”

