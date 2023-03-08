Sports, finance ministries collaborate on National Sports Industry Policy

The Sports and Youth Development Minister, Sunday Dare and the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed will cochair a technical committee to work on the specifics of the incentives package approved in the National Sports Industry Policy passed by the Federal Executive Council on November 2, 2022. According to a press statement by the sports ministry, the committee would also have representations from the ministries of sports, finance, Trade and Industry. Others are the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Services.

The Technical Committee is expected to work out the fine details of the fiscal incentives outlined in the policy, which emphasizes ‘Sports as business’, and also prepare grounds for more private sector participation in the sports sector. Approval to apply the Renovate Operate Transfer (ROT), Build Operate and Transfer (BOT), Integrated National Financial Framework (INFF), Nigeria Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) or any other innovative PPP financing model for the provision, rehabilitation of sports facilities in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is also a novel aspect of the policy.

