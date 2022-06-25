‘Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles’ for launch in Lagos

The book, “Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles” written by Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy will be launched at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, June 25. The launch is scheduled to start at 4 pm following the grand finale of the MTN Junior Tennis League Championship taking place at the same venue.

The 404-page book, the third written by the author, captures the major works of Commissions, Committees and White Papers that have been ignored by the sports bureaucrats and administrators but, more importantly, exposes the reasons why Nigeria has not translated potential to results.

As the author put it: ”Anyone and everyone who has wondered why Nigeria with its enormous potential in sports has been unable to go from potential to results will find the answer after diligently reading this book.”

A former sports correspondent and features writer with the News Agency of Nigeria and later a sports columnist with the Guardian, Kienka garnered a whole lot of experience and exposure covering sports events all over the world.

He set up the ITA in 1987 and produced many champions for Nigeria with many of them going to America to study on college scholarships. During this time, he became the first black African to qualify as an international tennis official and worked for the ITF and ATP officiating in tennis events all over the world. It is this body of knowledge that drives his passion for sports development in Nigeria.

A graduate of English Grammar and Literature from the University of Ibadan and a Masters in Administration from the University of Lagos, his knowledge of the goings-on in Nigerian sports is pretty deep. The author is also a fellow of the International Institute of Management Consultants.

The Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF) is working to raise an initial one billion naira that will go directly to rewarding sports men and women for podium success at the Olympics, Commonwealth, All Africa Games and the World Championships.

