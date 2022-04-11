Sports journalist, Oludare, emerges Lagos SDP Publicity Secretary

…as party elects new executive members

Charles Ogundiya

Goal.com editor, Shina Oludare, has emerged the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State branch of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The award-winning journalist was one of the newly elected executive members of the party which emerged over the weekend in Lagos.

At the State Congress held at the weekend at the Excellence Hotel, Ogba and was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saw Comrade Adeyinka Dabiraoluwa, emerging as the Chairman.

Notable SDP stalwarts at the congress include National Legal Adviser of the Party, Barrister Joseph Achile Abu, immediate past chairman of the party in Lagos, Hon. Olaniyi Femi Ferrari alongside chairpersons of local councils and party supporters.

Speaking with the media, Oludare said it is a call to service as he promised to give it his all.

“I want to say a big thanks to the members of SDP, Lagos State Chapter for their trust in me,” he said.

Taqwallahi Ishmael and Mayowa Akinbode will serve as Deputy Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

Other elected officers are Susan Lawanson (Treasurer), Kolade Adepoju (Youth Speaker), Tolulope Osundolire (Woman Speaker), Legal Adviser (Nelson Fadeni) and Ibeh Kamsi (Organising Secretary)

The rest include Dr. Adeniran Adefemi (Labour and Civil Society), Tajudeen Omobolanle (Financial Secretary), Isah Samuel (Assitant Finacial Secretary), Akpeji (Assistant Youth Speaker), Ojibah Chioma (Auditor) amongst others.

The newly elected chairman thanked party leaders for the confidence reposed in her and other members of executive, and assured that they will work assiduously with others across the country to reclaim power at the centre.

