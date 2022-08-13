Sports

Sports Journalists gather in Maryland to discuss ‘Future of Nigerian sports

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Super Falcons coach, Sam Okpodu, and veteran journalist, Dr Jonnie Isebor, will be among the speakers who will gather at The Fellow Hall, Lanham, Maryland, USA to discuss “The Future of Nigerian Sports” with other veteran Nigeria sports journalists. Also speaking at the event is Dr Komolafe Johnson, a sport-loving physician. The aim of the meet is to examine the problems of Nigerian sports and its possible remedies and also be the inaugural convention of Nigerian Sports Journalists in Diaspora (NSJID), a US-based organisation with members spread all over the world. According to Clement Ige, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Prof. Mathias Chika Mordi of John Hopkins University in Baltimore would serve as the convention chairman. Former Daily Sketch reporter, Dokun Oladitan, now based in Maryland had earlier hosted Friday’s reception for the NSJID members arriving From England, Canada and all over the United States. Meanwhile, the organisation will also host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will see outgoing president Eyobong Ita hand over to a new Board of Directors led by newly-elected president Olugbenga Bakare.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Semifinalists emerge at LaLiga/ NPFL U-15 tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

All the four teams that would be competing in the semifinal stage of the fourth edition of the MTN and Valuejet-sponsored LaLiga/ Nigeria Professional Football League U-15 youth league has emerged after a mout-watering quarterfinal matches. The first two quarterfinals played on Monday saw Kano Pillars U-15 defeating Gombe United U-15 3-2 while host team, […]
Sports

Victorious D’Tigress back in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  African champions, D’Tigress are back in Nigeria with the most prestigious trophy on the continent. The Nigerian queens defeated Mali 70-59 Sunday night in Yaounde to win the 2021 Afrobasket Women. The feat means they have continued to dominate African basketball winning the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions without dropping a game. Nigeria had […]
Sports

Fernandes, Cavani goals ease pressure on Solskjaer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bruno Fernandes’ double eased the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United got back to winning ways at Everton. Following their calamitous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek and a loss to Arsenal last Sunday, it looked like the visitors were heading for more negative headlines when Everton took the lead after 19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica