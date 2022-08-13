Sports Journalists gather in Maryland to discuss ‘Future of Nigerian sports

Former Super Falcons coach, Sam Okpodu, and veteran journalist, Dr Jonnie Isebor, will be among the speakers who will gather at The Fellow Hall, Lanham, Maryland, USA to discuss “The Future of Nigerian Sports” with other veteran Nigeria sports journalists. Also speaking at the event is Dr Komolafe Johnson, a sport-loving physician. The aim of the meet is to examine the problems of Nigerian sports and its possible remedies and also be the inaugural convention of Nigerian Sports Journalists in Diaspora (NSJID), a US-based organisation with members spread all over the world. According to Clement Ige, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Prof. Mathias Chika Mordi of John Hopkins University in Baltimore would serve as the convention chairman. Former Daily Sketch reporter, Dokun Oladitan, now based in Maryland had earlier hosted Friday’s reception for the NSJID members arriving From England, Canada and all over the United States. Meanwhile, the organisation will also host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will see outgoing president Eyobong Ita hand over to a new Board of Directors led by newly-elected president Olugbenga Bakare.

