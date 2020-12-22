Sports: Losing grasp in core advantage

Last week, the national U-20 team crumbled like a pack of cards at the WAFU B U-20 competition. The West Africa Football Union (WAFU) event was a qualifier for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup billed to take place in Mauritania next year where the African representatives for the U-20 FIFA World Cup billed for Indonesia is expected to emerge.

Unfortunately, Nigeria failed at the very first stage and the country will automatically miss the U-20 Africa Nations Cup and the U-20 FIFA World Cup. We recall that the Flying Eagles under the tutelage of Coach Ladan Bosso drew 1-1 with Cote D’Ivoire and went ahead to lose 1-0 to Ghana in a must win encounter. Many things were wrong.

No doubt, the new format of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to start the prelim at regional level is a disadvantage to a strong West African region.

However, the Nigeria’s U-20 team in the past was the best on the continent such that no other team can stand the Nigerian young stars. Where did we get it wrong?

First, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decided to rely on an agency to appoint coaches and the agency delayed the process which finally gave nod to Bosso, who incidentally did not do well with the team in 2007, but 13 years after without a rich pedigree, he was back in the saddle. Bosso relied on academy players and at the competition in Benin, the team failed to click.

We make bold to say a deficient coach and a bunch of average players cannot produce results. We are irked like many Nigerians over this sad development because a generation of players is lost. Some of those in the team could be very good and now, they do not have the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Africa and global stage.

A former international and onetime U-17 coach, Nduka Ugbade, said the U-20 ouster took the country’s football back by over two years. Another former international, Daniel Amokachi, said the team lacked motivation since age grade teams no longer take match bonuses.

He argued that most footballers come from poor background and they rely on what they get in the national team to perform well. Now that the young stars have nothing to look up to, the motivation, according to the football ambassador is very low.

The ouster in Benin is enough for the NFF chieftains to bow their heads in shame. We hereby charge the federation to get the national U-17 team better prepared for similar competition next year.

The federation must double efforts to avert another shock exit. The opposition is also going to be tough for the Coach Fatai Amao boys.

There is need for a template for the age grade teams just as it is expected that sound, young coaches with modern knowledge should be in charge of these teams rather than recycling old coaches without pedigree. Generally in sports, just like any area of human endeavour, it is important to service structures and maintain a good template for the expected results to manifest.

There should be a constant arrangement for all cadres of teams to ensure the system will work with ease. The administrators in sports are the ones that could guarantee a systemic plan to ensure consistency in various disciplines. We recall that Nigeria was noted for excellence in the short distance races of the track events. At continental level, Nigerian athletes win two of three medals at stake with ease and sometimes, the country record a clean sweep of medals especially in the 100m event. At global level, Nigeria compete keenly and on many occasions, two or at least one of the country’s sprinters file out for the 100m final of the Olympic Games and the World Championships. It was so sweet such that a Nigerian, Uche Emedolu, won the athletics World Cup gold. He came first at the continental meet and was the first and only African to do so. Sadly, the country’s strength in the sprints event began to reduce and today, Nigeria struggles in sprints not only at global stage but also in Africa. Ghanaians, Malians, South Africans and Ivorians are now the ones ruling the sprints event as Nigeria play catch up.

Nigerian sprinters no longer feature in semis of global sprint races while gold medal is now very difficult call for Nigeria at continental stage. As the athletes are still battling to turn back the hands of time, football is also going into that direction in recent time.

This is because the country is fast losing its dominance in the age grade football level where the U-17, U-20, U-23 male and female teams are super powers at Africa and world stage. We call on the sports minister to look into the decline in performance of the country’s athletes in areas of core advantage.

In Table tennis, where the country sweep medals at continental level, Egypt now dominates the scene. There should be a deliberate attempt to restore the lost glory in core advantage areas in sports. Boxing, weightlifting, shooting, swimming and taekwondo are some of the disciplines that need urgent attention. Time to start is now!

