Sports Minister, Atiku Foundation mourn Ajimobi

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of of 70.

According to Dare: “The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people of Oyo for so long. We wanted him to use his experience to guide us through trying times. Sadly, dusk came too early and we must bid goodnight. Sun re, Aare of Ibadan!

“My prayers and thoughts are with the family, and the good people of Oyo State. His death is numbling saddening, but we must submit to the will of God who gives life and takes it when he wills.May his soul rest in peace.”

And the SouthWest chapter of the Atiku Care Foundation has described the late former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a distinguished leader who excelled in private and public service.

In a statement on Thursday by the Director, Media and Publicity, Southwest of the Foundation, Mr. Remi Adebayo, the ACF said the departed politician would be greatly missed for laying the groundwork upon which succeeding administrations will continue to build.

“On behalf of the former Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa), the Director General of the Atiku Care Foundation, Amb. Aliyu Bin Abbas, the Board, Directors and Leadership of the South West region of the Foundation, we commiserate with the family of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who passed on today.

“We equally extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, especially, Governor Seyi Makinde on the demise of his predecessor.

“No doubt, the departed former governor, having spent out the longest unprecedented tenure of eight years as the Oyo State governor tried his best to lay foundation for some developmental strides along the length and breadth of the state,” Adebayo stated.

