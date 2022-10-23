Sports Minister bags FG’s Excellence in Public Service Award

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Friday received the Excellence in Public Service Award from the Federal Government.

The award that was in recognition of his excellent contributions and commitment to the growth and development of sports in the country especially in the area of infrastructure development was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Minister dedicated the award to his team, praising them for their commitment to his vision.

“This is not a personal award for me. It is for my team, the Permanent Secretary, Directors, my aides and all those working with me in the Ministry,” he said. “Without their hardwork and commitment to this cause, this award would not happen, this is for them all.

“It is a call for us to do more and we will not slow down, the remaining months I have left in office is for more hard work.”

Apart from ensuring the best podium finishes for Team Nigeria in recent international competitions, Dare has initiated programmes that have led to the rehabilitation of some of the nation’s sports edifices which had been neglected before his assumption of office in 2019.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...