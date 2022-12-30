Sports

Sports Minister Celebrates Seyi Akinwunmi at 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on his 60th birthday. Akinwunmi, a former Nigeria Football Federation first Vice President and current Lagos State Football Association Chairman clocked 60 on Thursday, December 28, 2022.

Akinwunmi’s commitment to grassroots football development and charity has endeared him to many football stakeholders within and outside the country, a trait that the Sports Minister wants others to emulate. “As I celebrate you on your 60th birthday, I want to highlight the trait that has marked you out for special recognition among your peers….it is your commitment to the grassroots and your large heartedness in giving back to the less privileged through your various charity outreaches. Please keep it up,” the Minister said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria drawn against Germany, Chile and New Zealand at U17 Women’s World Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Flamingos have been drawn in Group B with Germany, Chile and New Zealand as the pathway to glory to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India is revealed this Thursday. Hosts India will play the opening match of the tournament against USA, joining Brazil and Morocco in Group A. Spain, who won the […]
Sports

Nations League: Defeat makes Italy stronger, Donnarumma jeers wrong – Mancini

Posted on Author Reporter

  Roberto Mancini believes Italy’s first defeat in more than three years against Spain will make them stronger, but the manager was unhappy with the Milan crowd for jeering goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The European champions lost their UEFA Nations League semifinal 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, ending a world record 37-match unbeaten […]
Sports

Olamilekan scores first goal for Olympic Sporting Club

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria striker Lawal Olamilekan yesterday opened his goal scoring account for Olympic Sporting Club in the Egyptian FA Cup match following his side’s 3-2 win over MSR Elslom. Incidentally, the FA Cup matchb was Olamilekan’s third game for El-Olympi since he was snapped up a fortnight ago from Imo State-based Brighter Tomorrow Football Club under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica