Sports Minister Celebrates Seyi Akinwunmi at 60

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on his 60th birthday. Akinwunmi, a former Nigeria Football Federation first Vice President and current Lagos State Football Association Chairman clocked 60 on Thursday, December 28, 2022.

Akinwunmi’s commitment to grassroots football development and charity has endeared him to many football stakeholders within and outside the country, a trait that the Sports Minister wants others to emulate. “As I celebrate you on your 60th birthday, I want to highlight the trait that has marked you out for special recognition among your peers….it is your commitment to the grassroots and your large heartedness in giving back to the less privileged through your various charity outreaches. Please keep it up,” the Minister said.

