Sports

Sports Minister charges Kamaru Usman to develop Martial Art

Posted on Author Kelechi Igwe Comment(0)

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged Kamaru Usman to use his clout to develop Martial Art in Nigeria. The Minister made this appeal on Friday when he hosted the champion in his office in Abuja.

 

“Today we just hit another notch of excitement as a Ministry and as a country having Usman Kamaru who is nicknamed “Nightmare” for his opponents in the octagon in the country,” he said.

 

Kamaru, who has a staggering 19 wins out of 20 fights has established himself as a legend in the Welterweight category. The champion embodies two cultures; Nigerian by birth and an American by immigration having moved to the USA at the age of 8 and is returning to the country for the first time as an adult.

 

The Minister added: “It is commendable for you to have identified fully with your country and also the Ministry that has the mandate for Sports Development.

 

“The Ministry is concerned with the large number of Youths who are engaged in sports and interested in your kind of sports because it has become a rave because it falls under the radar of the mixed Martial Art and we are concerned about growing it.

 

“Having you here, as the champion it will be great to have you headline that and start to see how at a National level and as a country we can work together to see your success remain and get other youths interested in this sport.”

 

Kamaru expressed his excitement to be given a rousing reception. He added that he would be interested in making Martial Art accessible for everyone interested in it.

 

“I understand the responsibilities that I have with my platform and I want to put that to good use. “I want to be able to effect change and part of being able to effect change is creating that foundation so people can actually see a future, different from what they are now.

 

“I understand the restrictions but with my space I want to be able to create something that will pull interested people out.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

