Sports Minister commends Buhari for allocating houses to Tunisia’94 Eagles

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making good the promise made by the country to the players by allocating houses to the victorious 1994 Nations Cup Super Eagles after successive governments failed to do so.

“This is the hall mark of a great leader. A sports loving President for that matter.

“I want to most sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick response to the memo raised by Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN). This matter had lingered for too long, but thanks to the President for making this long standing promise a reality.This is not only heart warming, but timely and commendable.This is another confirmation that the president loves sports and would always reward our sports men and women who make this country proud. We are so delighted that the labour of our heroes has not gone in vain.”

Buhari approved the allocation of three-bedroom houses to the Tunisia’94 winners in their states of preference.

The Minister of Sports also thanked Fashola, who had was unrelenting on this issue and never tired of several follow ups that came his way from the ministry.

The players that will benefit from the allocations include: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Nduka Ugbade, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Edema Fuludu, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (deceased).

Others are: Uche Okafor (deceased), Thompson Oliha (deceased), Stephen Keshi (deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

