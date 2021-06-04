Sports Minister, Dare salutes Akala at 71

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has felicitated with the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala, on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the Bobagunwa of Ogbomosoland to the sociopolitical development of Oyo State, Dare urged the former governor to sustain his outstanding qualities. The minister in a goodwill message extended his warm greet-ings to family, friends and associates of the former governor, while praying for a longer life for the celebrant. He said: “On behalf of my family and political associates, I congratulate the former governor of Oyo State and Bobagunwa of Ogbomosoland, Chief Adebayo Alao- Akala, as he clocks 71. “As a notable political figure and statesman, the former governor has no doubt played a vital role in the promotion and sustenance of democracy in Oyo State and beyond.
