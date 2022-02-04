Metro & Crime

Sports Minister, Dare, to deliver keynote address at APC Youth Festival

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has commended Nigerian youths for their active participation in the political process at all levels of government.

Speaking ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Festival scheduled to hold on Saturday,  February 5 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, the minister applauded the organisers of the event, adding that the youth are strategic to nation building.

Dare stressed that national development cannot be achieved without the integration of the younger generation, noting that the youth are blessed with uncommon  talents, which should be explored for the progress of the country.

The minsiter, who will deliver a keynote address at the event, is expected to highlight the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in the area of youth empowerment.

The minister, while urging the youth to sustain the feat, called on the political class to support youth-friendly policies of the Federal Government, adding that the President’s assent to the ‘Not-To-Young-To-Run Bill’ is a testament to the love Mr President has for the youth.

Dare, wished the youth a fulfilling and hitch-free festival.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Assembly suspends Clerk over misconduct

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Mr Edward Owudogo, the Clerk of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, has been suspended by members of the house over what they termed as gross misconduct and undermining of the members. The House during it’s plenary on Thursday also set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against the suspended Clerk. The motion […]
Metro & Crime

Couple attacked for reporting party goers as cultists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A cleric, Mr. Fasipe David and his wife, Toyin, have accused the family of one Mr. Bankole Taiwo for attacking them over claims that they acted as an informant to a vigilante group that disrupted a birthday party purportedly being held by cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Speaking to newsmen, the cleric […]
Metro & Crime

Meet Abdulsalam Quadri Opeyemi, aka Blinjoe, Nigerian pilot who rose from grass to grace

Posted on Author Reporter

  The story of Abdulsalam Quadri Opeyemi, who is popularly known as Blinjoe, who was professionally trained as a pilot is one of a grass to grace narrative. Having studied computer engineering from the university of Ilorin, Kwara State, Abdulsalam Quadri Opeyemi, who is fondly known as Blinjoe, has always a calling to be a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica