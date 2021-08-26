Sports Minister extols late Durojaiye’s virtues

The Minister for Youth and Sports Deve l o p m e n t , Chief Sunday Dare, has described the demise of the former Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, as a huge loss to the nation. Describing the late politician as a strong advocate of democracy, Dare acknowledged the roles played by the late senator in the sustenance of democratic virtues at all levels of government.

The Minister while commending the political ideology of the late politician urged the Durojaiye family to uphold the good legacies of their late patriarch. In a condolence message, Dare, who was one-time executive commissioner (stakeholder management) in NCC, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest. The Minister worked with the late Durojaiye at NCC, where he served as federal executive commissioner. He said: “I mourn the passing of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. “The late Senator Durojaiye was an astute politician and patriotic statesman, who was committed to the sustenance of democratic process. “He was forthright, courageous, selfless and cerebral.

