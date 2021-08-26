News

Sports Minister extols late Durojaiye’s virtues

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister for Youth and Sports Deve l o p m e n t , Chief Sunday Dare, has described the demise of the former Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, as a huge loss to the nation. Describing the late politician as a strong advocate of democracy, Dare acknowledged the roles played by the late senator in the sustenance of democratic virtues at all levels of government.

The Minister while commending the political ideology of the late politician urged the Durojaiye family to uphold the good legacies of their late patriarch. In a condolence message, Dare, who was one-time executive commissioner (stakeholder management) in NCC, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest. The Minister worked with the late Durojaiye at NCC, where he served as federal executive commissioner. He said: “I mourn the passing of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. “The late Senator Durojaiye was an astute politician and patriotic statesman, who was committed to the sustenance of democratic process. “He was forthright, courageous, selfless and cerebral.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila urges Ghana to revisit law on $1m business capital

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has made some far-reaching proposals that would bring an end to the attacks on Nigerian traders doing business in Ghana. During a ‘Legislative diplomacy’ bilateral meeting with Ghanaian lawmakers and some top government officials as part of his ongoing visit to Ghana to resolve the […]
News

Buhari welcomes Nwaoboshi into APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has welcome Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi into the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President told the lawmaker who dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’ Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was […]
News

JUST IN: Passengers trapped in the bush as Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hundreds of passengers on the Abuja/Kaduna train are currently stranded in Dutse, Kaduna, as the train developed faults a few minutes into the journey. Five minutes after the train departed the Rigasa Station in Kaduna, it developed a mechanical fault. Midat Joseph, an Assistant National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica