News

Sports Minister extols virtues of late Senator Durojaiye

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has described the demise of former Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye as a huge loss to the nation.

Describing the late politician as a strong advocate of democracy, Dare acknowledged the roles played by the late Senator in the sustenance of democratic virtues at all levels of government.

The minister while applauding the political ideology of the late politician urged the Durojaiye family to uphold the good legacies of their late patriarch.

In a condolence message, Dare, who was one-time Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) in NCC, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest. The minister worked with Senator Durojaiye at NCC where he served as Federal Executive Commissioner.

He said: “I mourn the passing of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

“The late Senator Durojaiye was an astute politician and patriotic statesman, who was committed to the sustenance of democratic process.

“He was forthright, courageous, selfless and cerebral.

“Having served the country in various capacities, his contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are worthy of commendation.

“The deceased died at a time when the country needed his wise counsel on national issues.

“He will be greatly missed.”

The minister extended his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late Senator Durojaiye.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus: Millions of Americans set to lose key $600 benefit

Posted on Author Reporter

    A $600 (£459) jobless benefit paid to tens of millions of unemployed Americans expired overnight after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a deal on its extension. Friday was the deadline for an agreement on the coronavirus relief, which tops up state benefits that are mostly far below $600, reports the BBC. Republicans […]
News

EFCC chair demands special anti-corruption courts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…Budgets N29.871bn for 2021 The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mohammed Abba Umar has advocated for the establishment of special anti-corruption courts for quick dispensation of justice. Umar, made the call while defending the 2021 budget estimate and presenting the performance of 2020 budget before the House of Representatives […]
News Top Stories

Worsening insecurity: We’re at the mercy of criminals –Mbazurike Amaechi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•‘This is not Nigeria we fought for at independence’   Elder statesman and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazurike Amaechi has expressed fears over the worsening insecurity across the country and lamented that Nigerians are at the mercy of criminals in the country and warned that the security operatives should be alive to their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica