…..Sports Minister hails athlete, says reform non-negotiable

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan on her historic feat at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich on Thursday. Amusan ran 12.42 seconds to break a 21-year-old African record (12.44s) held by her countrywoman Glory Alozie to win the 100m hurdles in Zurich thereby becoming the first Nigerian, man or woman in the Diamond League era to be crowned champion and Dare says the 24-year-old’s feat is the icing on the cake of what has been an eventful and successful year for Nigeria despite the limitations posed by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Congratulations Tobi on your win at the Diamond League final. This is a perfect representative of what has been a roller coaster year for Nigerian athletes and the Federal Government is thrilled that our young ones are redefining who we really are at the global stage,’ said the Sports Minister who praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the huge support his ministry has been enjoying. ‘The successes we have achieved this year is a combination of the doggedness and never say die spirit of the Nigerian athletes as well as the effort we have put in as a ministry to redefine sports and its administration.

‘We came in when we were at our lowest in terms of both the administration of sports and welfare of our athletes. For 13 years we were only able to win one medal at the Olympics and qualified five athletes for the final in two Olympics combined (2012 and 2016). In 2021,we achieved our best position since 2008, winning two medals and getting as many as five individual athletes in the final.

This is the new beginning we craved for and which we will surely build on,’ remarked Dare who says Nigeria’s U-20 athletes have already shown how the future will look like. ‘We are happy our efforts at having an Athletics Federation of Nigeria free of crisis and in-fighting amongst board members have not only yielded the desired result in terms of the successful election of a new board recognised by World Athletics but also by our wonderful U-20 athletes achieving unprecedented feats at the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. This is a signal our future is indeed bright.’ Nigeria won an unprecedented seven medals at the championships made up of an equally unprecedented four gold medals as well as three bronze medals.

