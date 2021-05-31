Sports

Sports Minister hails Brume

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hailed the performance of World Championships bronze medallist in women’s Long Jump, Ese Brume, after breaking a long standing record created by Chioma Ajunwa 25 years ago.

 

It would be recalled that AJunwa became the first individual Nigerian athlete to win an Olympic Games gold medal after jumping then African record of 17.12m at the Atlanta 1996 Games.

 

Brume, however at the weekend became the new African record holder after leaping to a 17.17m  new Personal Best at the Chula Vista Festival where she finished first ahead of Olympic champion, Brittney Reese.

 

Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister said it was all about Brume at the moment while looking forward to her breaking more records.

 

The Delta State born athlete was the only Nigerian that won a medal at the last Athletics World Championships in Doha and one of the medal hopefuls at the coming Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.

 

“Ese Brume all the way! Ese just shattered the National and African records in long jump at the SanDiego meet. Her jump buries Chioma Ajunwa’s record. Congratulations Ese!” Dare twitted.

