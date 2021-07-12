Sports Minister hails D’Tigers, confident of podium finish in Tokyo

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has hailed the Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers for pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport when they defeated three-time reigning Olympic c h a m p i o n and the number oneranked team in the world, Team USA in a pre-Tokyo Olympics opener.

“ E v e r y single player showed up for the game and collectively the team put up a ruthless execution of basketball skills,” Dare said.

“The team matched the highly rated American team skill for skill, shot for shot and in every department the Nigerian team was on top of its game. “Thank you, D Tigers for again announcing Nigeria’s arrival on the basketball world with a bang. “Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you.

As the Olympics games proper beckons in a few days we are confident in your skills and certain that you are up to the task. Just as we are sure of the female team, D’ Tigress.

“I am delighted with the progress our athletes are making in their respective sports and I strongly believe we will have many of our athletes in strong medal positions at this Olympics and future international global events.”

The number one sports man in Nigeria is also happy with the progress athletes in track and field are making.

He added: “Our adopt an athlete initiative has greatly helped in bridging the funding gap for the athletes and their preparations and the results we are seeing are testimonies of that.

“For the first time two home based track and field athletes on our adoption list achieved feats not witnessed on Nigerian soil in over two decades.

“Enoch Adegoke ran 10.00secs to win the 100m title at the Olympic trials in Lagos. That is the fastest time ever achieved by a home based athlete on Nigerian soil.

“Grace Nwokocha also ran 11.09secs in the women’s 100m. It is also the fastest time ran by a home based athlete here in Nigeria in over 20 years.”

