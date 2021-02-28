Education

Sports Minister heads implementation c’ttee on Federal Poly, Ayede

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has been appointed as Chairman of the Implementation Committee on the take-off of the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso.
Rising from a meeting of prominent stakeholders of Ogbomoso at Ogbomoso palace on Thursday, General Oladayo Popoola (rtd) and Dr. Saka Balogun, announced on behalf of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, the unanimous decision of the stakeholders to appoint  Dare as head of the implementation committee saddled with the responsibility of working closely with the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the successful take off of the new established higher institution.
Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, the stakeholders stressed that the new polytechnic will drive growth and development, adding that Ogbomoso community will rally support for the impelementation committee and technical team in a bid to discharge their responsibilities diligently for the timely take- off the institution.
Dare, a native of Ogbomoso, in his acceptance speech, promised to bring to bear his vast experience and network of contacts in delivering on terms of reference of the seven-man committee.
In his remarks, Oba Oyewumi expressed the readiness of the Ogbomoso community to champion the take-off of the higher institution.
The monarch, however,  charged members of the committee to be responsive, focused and consistent in their noble tasks, adding that the people of Ogbomoso are accommodating and peace-loving”.
Members of the committee are Prof. Sola Adepoju, Mr Akin Onigbinde (SAN), Senator Ayoade Adeseun,  Hon. Segun Odebunmi,  Mrs Alice Jekayinfa, Amb. Akin Oyateru,  Dr. Samson Adegoke, Prof Segun Ajiboye and Barrister Olusegun Adekunle will serve as Secretary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Ex-president, minister, others eulogise Okebukola as he bows out of LASU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For almost two hours last week, Peter Okebukola, a Distinguished Professor of Lagos State University (LASU), held his audience spellbound as he delivered his valedictory lecture.   Okebukola, a Professor of Science Education and Director- General/Leader of African Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE) will bow out in February next years […]
Education

Unemployment: First class graduates need additional skills- Don

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Disturbed over the recent figure of unemployed Nigerians pegged at 21.7 million by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has  stressed the need for first class graduates to have additional job-enabling skills. Akanbi, who made this known when he led the management team of KWASU to select government […]
Education

TETFund, ministry to foster nation’s technological growth

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has partnered the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to further boost the nation’s technological, economic growth and development.   To foster the collaboration, a 10-man Implementation Committee had been inaugurated in Abuja, where the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Umar, lamented the country’s present technology growth, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica