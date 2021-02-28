Sports Minister heads implementation c’ttee on Federal Poly, Ayede

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has been appointed as Chairman of the Implementation Committee on the take-off of the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso.

Rising from a meeting of prominent stakeholders of Ogbomoso at Ogbomoso palace on Thursday, General Oladayo Popoola (rtd) and Dr. Saka Balogun, announced on behalf of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, the unanimous decision of the stakeholders to appoint Dare as head of the implementation committee saddled with the responsibility of working closely with the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the successful take off of the new established higher institution.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative, the stakeholders stressed that the new polytechnic will drive growth and development, adding that Ogbomoso community will rally support for the impelementation committee and technical team in a bid to discharge their responsibilities diligently for the timely take- off the institution.

Dare, a native of Ogbomoso, in his acceptance speech, promised to bring to bear his vast experience and network of contacts in delivering on terms of reference of the seven-man committee.

In his remarks, Oba Oyewumi expressed the readiness of the Ogbomoso community to champion the take-off of the higher institution.

The monarch, however, charged members of the committee to be responsive, focused and consistent in their noble tasks, adding that the people of Ogbomoso are accommodating and peace-loving”.

Members of the committee are Prof. Sola Adepoju, Mr Akin Onigbinde (SAN), Senator Ayoade Adeseun, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, Mrs Alice Jekayinfa, Amb. Akin Oyateru, Dr. Samson Adegoke, Prof Segun Ajiboye and Barrister Olusegun Adekunle will serve as Secretary.

