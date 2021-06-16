News

Sports Minister inaugurates NYSC board

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remains a tool for national integration, which fosters national development and unity for the benefit of the Nigerian youth. This assertion was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, while inaugurating the new NYSC board for a three-year tenure.

He said: “I wish to use this unique occasion to once again affirm the satisfaction of the Federal Government with the achievements of the present management of the NYSC that had enhanced the visibility of the scheme. “Accordingly, I commend the director-general, the management team, staff and corps members whose collective efforts resulted in the successes recorded.

“I expect that members of the board will deploy the political influence at their disposal to strengthen all levels of engagements aimed at sustaining the legacies of the scheme through continuous engagement with policy makers at various levels.” The minister revealed the federal government’s commitment not to scrap the NYSC.

News

Delta suspends two monarchs over boundary dispute

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Two traditional rulers in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have been suspended over the boundary dispute that alleged to have claimed the lives of five persons and resulted in wanton destruction of properties in the area.   The affected monarchs suspended by the Council Chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo, are the traditional rulers of […]
News Top Stories

Reforms: Synergy among legislature, executive, judiciary required for justice –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that effective synergy among the legislature, executive and judiciary was at the heart of judicial reform in the country. Osinbajo dropped this hint yesterday at the virtual edition of the Wole Olanipekun & Co (WOC) Justice Summit.   The summit themed “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria” […]
News

Reps to petition Buhari over NNPC, CBN, NPA others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives say it will petition President Muhammad Buhari over the refusal of some agencies of government to appear before its Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over allegations of financial irregularities levelled against them. Consequently, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke on Wednesday directed the Clerk to forward a petition to the president […]

