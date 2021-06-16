Sports Minister inaugurates NYSC board

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remains a tool for national integration, which fosters national development and unity for the benefit of the Nigerian youth. This assertion was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, while inaugurating the new NYSC board for a three-year tenure.

He said: “I wish to use this unique occasion to once again affirm the satisfaction of the Federal Government with the achievements of the present management of the NYSC that had enhanced the visibility of the scheme. “Accordingly, I commend the director-general, the management team, staff and corps members whose collective efforts resulted in the successes recorded.

“I expect that members of the board will deploy the political influence at their disposal to strengthen all levels of engagements aimed at sustaining the legacies of the scheme through continuous engagement with policy makers at various levels.” The minister revealed the federal government’s commitment not to scrap the NYSC.

