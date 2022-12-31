Sports Minister, Ladipo mourn death

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare and the President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (Worldwide), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, have joined the world sports community to mourn the exit of one of the greatest football icons in history, Edson Arantes Do Nascimento globally known as Pele. Dare said Pele was more than just a footballer, describing him as a gift to sports and humanity.

His name was synonymous with the game football. His words: “Pele’s exploits cannot be forgotten. His successes were not just on the football pitch, they went beyond the pitch into the minds of people because he impacted humanity. “It took a long time for many people to know he was a Brazilian, he was just a citizen of the world. He transcended boundaries and broke barriers. “It is therefore not a surprise to see this outpouring of emotions at the news of his passing inspite of the fact that he has had a long drawn battle with illness. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dr. Ladipo similarly stressed that till death, Pele was the favourite of the fans of the game all over the world. Ladipo said: “Fans loved him because of his inputs in the game and nobody can take that away from him. In Argentina, a rival nation to Brazil, there are millions of Pele fans there and that is the situation across the world. He will never be forgotten. “He is the greatest footballer ever. On behalf of followers of the game, we pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace.” Pele passed on at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer.

