Sports Minister, Lagos 1st lady to grace MFM women basketball meet

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare and wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu will lead other prominent Nigerians that includes the president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr. Musa Kida to the 2nd Dr & Dr (Mrs) D K Olukoya Women Basketball Championship which begins on July 8, 2022 in Lagos.

Twelve women basketball teams pan Nigeria led by First Bank of Lagos, Air Warriors of Abuja, Inspector General of Police Queens of Abuja, Sunshine Angels of Akure, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Queens of Lagos, Achievers Queens from Bayelsa state among others will participate in the championship sponsored by MFM General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya.

The annual event is one of his many youth empowerment programmes from his famous 70 Points Youth Repositioning Agenda. From July 8-15, the indoor sports hall of the national stadium, Surulere, Lagos will witness the best of women basketball from 8am daily with fantastic prizes on offer. This edition is special as it will be used to celebrate Dr Olukoya and his wife, Dr Folashade’s birthday as they were born same day, July 15.

