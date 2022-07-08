Sports

Sports Minister, Lagos 1st lady to grace MFM women basketball meet

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare and wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu will lead other prominent Nigerians that includes the president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr. Musa Kida to the 2nd Dr & Dr (Mrs) D K Olukoya Women Basketball Championship which begins on July 8, 2022 in Lagos.

Twelve women basketball teams pan Nigeria led by First Bank of Lagos, Air Warriors of Abuja, Inspector General of Police Queens of Abuja, Sunshine Angels of Akure, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Queens of Lagos, Achievers Queens from Bayelsa state among others will participate in the championship sponsored by MFM General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya.

The annual event is one of his many youth empowerment programmes from his famous 70 Points Youth Repositioning Agenda. From July 8-15, the indoor sports hall of the national stadium, Surulere, Lagos will witness the best of women basketball from 8am daily with fantastic prizes on offer. This edition is special as it will be used to celebrate Dr Olukoya and his wife, Dr Folashade’s birthday as they were born same day, July 15.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

FirstBank maintains tradition as 59th Lagos Open holes

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The annual Lagos Amateur Open championship which teed off at the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday will hole out later today. The three-day competition is an annual event sponsored by Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited. This year’s edition is the 59th in the series. […]
Sports

EPL: Wins for Leeds, Burnley, Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds United demonstrated all of their attacking flair as they embarrassed West Brom and left Sam Allardyce still searching for his first win as Albion manager. Marcelo Bielsa’s side scored four goals in a rampant first-half display, leaving Allardyce looking glum before compounding his misery with a fifth after the break, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

2020 FAFT: Okowa, Pinnick, Obule, Okagbare, others to grace final

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Delta State, his Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will lead major stakeholders in Nigeria Football and other sports to grace the grand final of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at the Sapele Township Stadium, Delta State. Those who are expected to be at the final include Delta State born […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica