Sports Minister lauds Aregbesola for citing Federal Fire Service in Ogbomoso

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has applauded Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for approving the establishment of a Federal Fire Service Station in Ogbomoso.

Following a directive by Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, to the umbrella body of Ogbomoso sons and daughters, Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo Agbaye, to make a formal request for the establishment of Federal Fire service station in Ogbomoso efforts commenced in earnest. Also, Dare intervened with Aregbesola, overseeing Federal Fire Service to ensure timely approval.

According to Dare, with the establishment of the Federal Fire Service Station in Ogbomoso, the people of Ogbomoso and environs would have access to timely and responsive fire protection and safety services

He said: “I congratulate the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade and Ogbomoso Parapo Worldwide on yet another achievement

