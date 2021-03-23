News Sports

Sports Minister lauds Aregbesola for citing Federal Fire Service in Ogbomoso

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has applauded Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for approving the establishment of a Federal Fire Service Station in Ogbomoso.

 

Following a directive by Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, to the umbrella body of Ogbomoso sons and daughters, Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo Agbaye, to make a formal request for the establishment of Federal Fire service station in Ogbomoso efforts commenced in earnest. Also, Dare intervened with Aregbesola, overseeing Federal Fire Service to ensure timely approval.

 

According to Dare, with the establishment of the Federal Fire Service Station in Ogbomoso, the people of Ogbomoso and environs would have access to timely and responsive fire protection and safety services

 

He said: “I congratulate the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade and Ogbomoso Parapo Worldwide on yet another achievement

News

Mozambique expels British journalist

Posted on Author Reporter

  A British journalist covering an insurgency in northern Mozambique has been expelled from the country, he tweeted on Tuesday, days after his accreditation was revoked over alleged irregularities. Tom Bowker, the co-founder of the anglophone Mozambican news website Zitamar News, had his foreign correspondent card withdrawn on 29 January – a move he has said was politically […]
News

Senate summons minister, others over revenue leakages

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to block the country’s revenue loss from money laundering, tax evasion by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, proceeds of corruption and other criminal activities involving illicit financial flows. The Senate took the decision following the consideration of a motion on “the need to review the domestic legal framework […]
News

FUOYE: Adamu, Fayemi, Ewi, others for outgoing VC’s valediction

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ogun State, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Finance, Ex-Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Chairman, TETFund, Director-General, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the Director, Tertiary Education, the Ewi […]

