Politics

Sports Minister makes case for youth ahead of APC Congress

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has assured the youth of his support in their aspirations to be elected into various positions in the forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

Acknowledging the roles played by the youth in building, prompting and sustaining genuine democracy, the minister stressed that the future is now for the youth to be actively engaged in party activities and democratic process.

Dare, described the youth as a major asset for Nigeria to attain enviable heights, added that he will continue to mobilise resources: human and material to advance the cause of them in national polity.

While urging the youth to be involved in politics, Dare stressed that the youth must live up to expectations in promoting the ideals of the party.

He said: “I have continually advocated the participation of youth in politics in a bid to build a balanced, fair and just society.

“The youth are key to nation building and as such we must engage them on policies, programmes and projects that will advance not just their cause but the society in general.

“At the party and national levels, I have consistently pushed for youth friendly agenda for the sake of national interest.

“As the ward, local government and state congresses are scheduled to commence on July 31, the youth must be accorded their rightful positions in the party leadership hierarchy at all levels.

“The Federal Government and APC will continue to promote youth-friendly initiatives for the wellbeing of the nation.”

The Minister, who is currently in Japan for the 2021 Olympics Games, at a pre-congress stakeholders meeting of APC in Ogbomosho and Oyo State, cautioned chieftains, stakeholders and members of the party against division while maintaining that the APC is one united family.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

PDP lacks propaganda machinery to challenge APC in 2023 – Kuye

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recent court ruling on Lagos State PDP crisis, defections of governors elected on the platform of the party and why the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should […]
Politics

PDP lacks strength to rule Anambra – Adinuba

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, has said that the government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied workers one year salaries and also denied the citizens education for one year and as a result lacks the moral justification to seek for the governorship of the state.   Adinuba […]
Politics

CAMA bill: Reps, CSOs hail presidential assent

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing into law of the CAMA bill has been applauded by the legislature and other stakeholders. PHILIP NYAM reports On August 7, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the companies and Allied Matters Act (amendment) bill, (CAMA), 2020. The action of the president generated a lot of reaction with most stakeholders commending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica