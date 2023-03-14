Sports Minister mourns passing of Ismaila Mabo

…as NFF, IMC eulogise ex-Falcons coach

The minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has joined other Nigerians to mourn the passing of former Nigeria defender and an accomplished Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Team, Super Falcons, Pa Ismaila Mabo. He was 79. Dare in mourning the death of Ex-Nigerian school boy international and former Super Falcons coach Ismaila Mabo says he was a giant in the world of Nigerian football.

“His contribution to the game is unquantifiable. He stayed long even after retirement to give back to the round Leather game,” Dare said. “Pa Ismaila Mabo lived an impactful life and a special space is reserved for him when the history of Nigeria’s football development is written. Dare is not left alone as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mabo. Mabo died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

“The death of Pa Ismaila Mabo came to me as a huge shock. Again, we have lost a great man and an accomplished trainer-of-trainers in the Nigeria Football fraternity, and my heart goes out to his immediate family and the other loved ones he has left behind,” NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau said. Also, Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the IMC has on behalf of the 20 NPFL Clubs commiserated with the NFF and the people of Plateau State on the demise of Mabo. Elegbeleye said news of the pioneer coach of the Women national team, the Super Falcons was received with shock but with submission to the will of God. A gifted central defender, Ismaila Mabo started as a schoolboy international with the Nigeria academicals team that broke the chain of Ghana’s constant whipping of Nigerian teams, when they defeated Ghana’s academicals 1-0 in Accra on February 13, 1966. It was the first time any Nigerian team would defeat a Ghanaian football team on Ghanaian soil.

