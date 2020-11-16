Sports Minister: Only a win’ll be acceptable in Freetown

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, says only a win in Freetown will be acceptable to Nigerians when the Super Eagles take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the reverse group L fixture of the 2022 African Nations Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles surrendered a four goal lead in the first leg in Benin last Friday, an unprecedented international collapse by the senior national team and like most Nigerians, Sports Minister Dare expressed shock and disappointment at the team’s unprecedented meltdown and has demanded a response in Freetown on Tuesday.

“Nigerians have expressed a collective disappointment with the collapse of the team especially in the second half, giving up a 4-0 lead to a team that is ranked 88 times below our biggest football brand, the Super Eagles.

I have expressed my disappointment with the result to the team and the Nigeria Football Federation. Like most Nigerians, only a convincing win in Freetown can assuage our feelings and bruised egos.

Only a win will be acceptable in Freetown,” said Dare who deferred comments on the suitability or otherwise of Mr Gernot Rohr as manager of the team.

