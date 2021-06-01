Sports Minister pledges support to Olympics-bound gymnast

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has pledged to give all necessary support to the first Nigerian to qualify for gymnastics at the Olympics Eke Uche by taking over his preparations for Tokyo 2020.

Dare made this pledge on Monday 31st May, 2021 when he recieved the 23-year -old US- based Eke Uche in his office in Abuja.

Eke also won gold at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco in 2019.

The Minister revealed that it was indeed memorable to receive the athlete as Team Nigeria continues the build-up to podium success at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Nigeria Sports Development is on a new trajectory driven powerfully by individual athletes with excellent performances and no person better symbolizes or sign- post the future of our sports development than this young 23-year-old youth Uche Eke. Watching his documentary on BBC and CNN over and over, I knew this determination came from his heart. I then realised that if most of our youth can immerse their successes within Nigerian just like Eke, who said he loves the Nigerian flag, then his highest form of patriotism should resonate with all. When it comes to sports, what drives excellence is the spirit of patriotism that makes you want to excel for your country,” he said

