Sports Minister remembers Yekini

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has joined millions of football lovers who have remembered the exploits of fallen Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini. Yekini passed on exactly 10 years ago, leaving a vacuum in the country’s football ecosystem. His record as Nigeria’s top scorer in international competitions is still unmatched. In celebrating his achievements for the Super Eagles while alive, the Sports Minister Sunday Dare said Rashidi Yekini was an epitome of Nigerian football in its glory. Dare said: “We remember the goals father today who left us exactly 10 years ago. He represents what we desire for Nigerian football today.

“Yekini was a product of the efficient and effective mix of the ruggedness, diligence and commitment of our domestic football and the touch of professionalism from abroad. “It is unequivocal that this is what we desire for our football today. We need to rebuild our football and ensure that all the ingredients that produced a legend like Yekini are back in place for the growth and development of our game,” Dare said. Rashidi Yekini scored Nigeria’s first goal in a FIFA Senior men’s World Cup finals, was an African Footballer of the Year in 1993 and a member of the Super Eagles golden generation of 1994.

 

