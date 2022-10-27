Sports minister to extend helping hand to Henry Nwosu

Italian giants Napoli have said their prized striker Victor Osimhen will not leave for any club in a deal for less than £100 million. Osimhen has been one of the hottest strikers in the world following his stellar performance for the Italian outfit. Several top clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the forward. However, according to. the Manchester Evening News, Napoli, who broke their transfer record to sign the Super Eagles star, will be asking prospective buyers to pay at least £100 million for the 23-year-old player.

The publication quoted Tuttosport on the Napoli new asking price for Osimhen, while also reporting that both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing him. United are shopping for a replacement for frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo, while Osimhen still has two years to run on his Napoli contract. Osimhen, 23, continues to earn rave reviews for his performances at Napoli and the Italian side have won 11 games on the spin in all competitions

