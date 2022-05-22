Sports

Sports Minister to host victorious Flying Eagles, Scrabble Team in Abuja

…as Nigeria win WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey

 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will host members of the victorious Flying Eagles squad to the WAFU U-20 Tournament and the all-conquering Scrabble Team to the West African championships in Abuja on Monday. The Flying Eagles beat Benin Republic 3-1 in Friday’s final of the WAFU U-20 tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic while the Nigeria Scrabble team swept the stakes at the West African championships in Accra, Ghana. The Minister spoke to both teams immediately after their resounding successes in Niamey and Accra, commending them for doing the nation proud. In Accra, Nigeria’s Eta Karo emerged the Championships’ Most Valuable Player(MVP) as the Nigerian team won the top nine places, emerging the best country in the competition. The Minister had visited the Scrabble team on the eve of their departure to Ghana and urged  them to be worthy ambassadors of the nation, a charge that has now been followed through. The President of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation(NSF) Olobatoke Aka thanked the Minister for his support and promised that his Federation will ensure Nigeria maintains her status as a global  eader in the sport. In his chat with the Flying Eagles after their victory, the Minister expressed his delight with the team’s performance and for restoring the nation’s pride at age grade competitions. He however charged them to stay committed to the greater goal,  which is qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023. The Flying Eagles beat the defending African Champions Ghana 2-0, drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso, edged Cote’d Ivoire 2-1 after extra time in the semi finals before the convincing 3-1 win over Benin Republic in the final. Tolulope Ojo, who would emerge Man of the Match of the fast-paced Final, set Nigeria on the path to victory in the 38th minute of the final with a marvelous goal at the Stade General Seyni Kountché. Ojo, who plays his club football for Ikenne-based Remo Stars, made it two for Nigeria in the 62nd minute as the Beninoise began to see the handwriting clearly on the wall. Ibrahim Muhammad, a forward who plays for Maikunkele FC, made it 3-0 with 16 minutes to go when he cleverly won the ball as the Beninoise goalkeeper tried to launch an attack, and then heaved the ball over the goalie’s head. The Squirrels scored a consolation goal with few minutes to the end.

 

