Sports Minister visits ailing ex- Eaglets coach, Brodericks

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare yesterday rendered financial support to the ailing former Golden Eaglets coach, Sebastian Brodericks Imasuen, who is currently recovering from stroke at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).
The minister, who did not disclose the support which he sent through his Special Assistant on Media Toyin Ibitoye, stated that Broderick is a national hero who needs all the care he can get to bounce back to good health.
Ibitoye told the wife of the coach, Helen, that the minister felt compelled to help the World Cup winning coach to ensure he gets the best of medication at the UBTH.
Ibitoye said: “The Minister asked me to come to Benin to see Coach Brodericks personally and deliver the message which is between him and the family of the coach.
“I am happy to see that Coach Brodericks is making good progress and the minister is also elated about this,” he added.
Helen, who thanked the minister for his gesture and said her husband was responding to treatment, called for support for the coach, noting she hopes that Imasuen would continue to respond to treatment

 

