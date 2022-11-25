Sports

Sports Ministry announces new dates for 2022 National Principals’ Cup

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced new dates for the staging of the 2022 National Principals Cup. After exhaustive deliberations on new possible dates which will not put schools’ calendars into jeopardy, the state finals will now hold between November 24 and 26, 2022.

The zonal finals will take place between December 11 and 15, 2022 while the national finals is scheduled for January 18 and 22, 2023. The Nigerian School Sports Federation is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the organization of the state finals, after which the baton will be handed over to the zonal coordinators for the prosecution of the zonal finals.

The tourney then transits to the national finals that will take place at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Director of Grassroots at the ministry, Mr Patrick Okeke said that: “The purpose of the National Principals’ Cup is to discover talents and it is part of the clear mandate of the ministry.

It is key to develop talents and the reinjection of life into the National Principals’ Cup, which is in its second successive year is important.” Minister for Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare committed to reinstating the National Principals’ Cup and his administration is set to host another edition of the championship that has produced international heroes for Nigeria.

 

