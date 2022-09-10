Sports

Sports Ministry dissolves LMC, sets up IMC

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has finally nailed the coffin of the League Management Committee LMC ordering the dissolution of the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League owing to several unpleasant incidents regarding its management of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and set up an Interim Management Committee to take over. A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar stated that the Federal Government is constrained to withdraw its recognition of the LMC as the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League, with immediate effect.

The statement said the decision has become necessary because of the obvious aberration (which is at variance with our football statutes or the laws of the land) whereby a private company is GIFTED the mandate to manage or run the league indefinitely, without the full involvement of and leadership by the clubs, and devoid of any process to monitor the progress and development of the game.

It further said sequel to this and in order to rescue our domestic football from total collapse, the board of LMC and the LMC as a body would no longer be recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria as Operator of the NPFL. “To avert further chaos in our domestic football, the NFF is advised to immediately withdraw the Licence given to the LMC and, in the meantime, set up an Interim Management Committee (IMC), to include the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the LMC to oversee the affairs of the League until a proper Professional League Board is constituted in accordance with the Statutes of the NFF,” it concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea slip up in title race with Everton draw, Liverpool beat Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea missed their Covid-hit first-choice strikers as they suffered another setback in their Premier League title challenge when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Everton on Thursday, leaving the Blues four points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Chelsea failed to turn early dominance into goals before Mason Mount made the breakthrough […]
Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Posted on Author Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi h

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them.   Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable. Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City pre-season […]
Sports

Oliseh was a ‘dictator’, says former Golden Eaglet

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayo Adigun is a young football player manager who had his playing career cut short due to the serious injury sustained while at FK Ventspils of Latvia in 2016. The former U17 Golden Eaglets player under late coach Yemi Tella, who won the U17 World Cup in 2007, was a skilful and hard defender during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica