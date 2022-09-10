Sports Ministry dissolves LMC, sets up IMC

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has finally nailed the coffin of the League Management Committee LMC ordering the dissolution of the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League owing to several unpleasant incidents regarding its management of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and set up an Interim Management Committee to take over. A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar stated that the Federal Government is constrained to withdraw its recognition of the LMC as the operator of the Nigeria Professional Football League, with immediate effect.

The statement said the decision has become necessary because of the obvious aberration (which is at variance with our football statutes or the laws of the land) whereby a private company is GIFTED the mandate to manage or run the league indefinitely, without the full involvement of and leadership by the clubs, and devoid of any process to monitor the progress and development of the game.

It further said sequel to this and in order to rescue our domestic football from total collapse, the board of LMC and the LMC as a body would no longer be recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria as Operator of the NPFL. “To avert further chaos in our domestic football, the NFF is advised to immediately withdraw the Licence given to the LMC and, in the meantime, set up an Interim Management Committee (IMC), to include the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the LMC to oversee the affairs of the League until a proper Professional League Board is constituted in accordance with the Statutes of the NFF,” it concluded.

