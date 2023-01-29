Sports ministry, Kaduna sign MoU on Custody of Ahmadu Bello Stadium

The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare, visited the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in Kaduna for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the official transfer of custody of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna to the State Government on Friday, the January 27, 2023. About a week ago, Governor El- Rufai had paid the Sports Minister a courtesy visit in Abuja, as part of the efforts to conclude the handing over of the sport facility to the Kaduna State Government for better management. Immediately after the signing of the MoU, a novelty match was played between Team Mallam El Rufai and Team Sunday Dare.

A novelty match where the fans were treated to beautiful football artistry from the Sports Minister and the Governor. Governor Nasir El-Rufai scored two goals while the Sports Minister scored once as the friendly encounter ended 2-1. With the completion of the official transfer of custody ceremony of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, the Sports Minister stated that the next stadium to be released would be the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly known as the Liberty Stadium), Ibadan.

The signing of the MoU between the Federal Government and Kaduna State Government at the Government house in Kaduna, concludes the much anticipated hand over of the 25,000 capacity stadium. In the last one year, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium has undergone some renovations alongside the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

