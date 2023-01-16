Sports

Sports Ministry probes NSF medals computation ‘scandal’

Charles Ogundiya

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has decided to probe the results of the 21st National Sports Festival after a report of results padding. There have been complaints from different quarters about the final medals table with Delta State winning with massive 320 gold, 200 silver and 128 bronze medals. There has been questions about the final results with some states claiming that the total results cannot be up to the final table. Bayelsa State finished second on the table, however, the state’s Commissilver

sioner of Sports, Daniel Igali, said his state didn’t win the total medals accrued to the team. Speaking with our correspondent, Igali said his wards won 109 gold medals and not 132 gold medals credited to them and he has promised not to accept the result. According to him, it is not right to add to the medals won by any state and there is need to do things the right way. “I don’t know how they come about the numbers of medals but I am not going to take what doesn’t belong to me,” he said. “I have the records of all the medals won by my team and I can confirm to you that we won 109 gold and 104

Commissilver medals as against the numbers given to my state.” In a release signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, the ministry has received complaints about the medal’s table at the recently concluded 21st National Sports Festival. After an initial review was done, the ministry has decided to take a further step of setting up an independent committee to immediately do a further review. “This process is normal in situations such as this, in order to ascertain whatever the challenges were with the Festival Medal table computation. It is also normal to have them resolved even after the Festival,” the statement read.

 

