Sports Ministry slams Dalung, says N1bn not missing

The N1billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the D’Tigers, the national male basketball team is neither missing nor lodged in any escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as alleged by former Minister Solomon Dalung, according to our correspondent.

Sources within the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF say the former Sports Minister got his facts wrong before going on air to allege the money is in an escrow account at the CBN.

“It is most unfortunate that a former Minister of Sports can come on air to allege misappropriation when documents he is bandying around suggest otherwise. The N1,091,996,190.00 request he made to Mr President was for the male basketball team as outlined in the August 20, 2018 letter he wrote to President Buhari.

“In the letter, he also referenced the NBBF letter reference number NBBF/FMY&S.4/2018/Vol. XIII/32 dated 6th August 2018 on the subject matter.

How he could come on air to now allege the money was for D’Tigress, the national female basketball team beats me,’ said our source in the sports ministry and corroborated by a top member of the immediate past NBBF board who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter.

