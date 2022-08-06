Sports

Sports Ministry splashes $25,000onathletes, coaches

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in another show of proactiveness splashed $25,000 on Team Nigeria athletes who have so far won medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a friendly ceremony held at the Hilton Garden in Birmingham, the athletes and their coaches were rewarded for bringing glory to fatherland Gold medal winners, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, received $5,000 each, while their coaches were also given $3,000 each.

Folashade won gold in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event while Adenike won gold in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event. Taiwo Laidi, a silver medalist in the women’s 76kg Weightlifting event, received $3,000 for her effort. For bronze medal winners, Edidiong Joseph Umaofia, Islamiyat Yusuf and Mary Osijo, they all got $2,000 each for their effort. The event had in attendance, Chief of Staff to the Minster of Youth and Sports Development, Alh. Abba Yola, Director of finance at the ministry, Olufehinti Olusegun, and Dr Simon Ebhojiaye who is the leader of delegation for team Nigeria to the games. As more medals and records continue to pour in for Nigeria at the games, the Sports minister has again reiterate the fact that athletes’ welfare remains a top priority in his administration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Australia, UAE face off with World Cup dreams on the line

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian dreams of a fifth straight World Cup appearance will be on the line on Tuesday when they go head-to-head with the United Arab Emirates in Al Rayyan for a chance to keep alive their hopes of returning to Qatar for November’s finals. The Socceroos have qualified for every World Cup since 2006, when […]
Sports

Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain overcame their Covid crisis and a drone-related interruption to ease into the French Cup last 16 on Monday with a 4-0 win over fourth-division Vannes. Despite the absence of five PSG players including superstar Lionel Messi and Danilo after positive tests for Covid-19, Mauricio Pochettino’s side […]
Sports

We’ll be ready for Tunisia – Iwobi, Simon, Olayinka

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are full of confidence ahead of the Round of 16 game against the Carthage Eagles of {unisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. ”Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, said he is expecting to meet a different team from the one they defeated at the last AFCON in Egypt. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica