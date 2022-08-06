Sports Ministry splashes $25,000onathletes, coaches

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in another show of proactiveness splashed $25,000 on Team Nigeria athletes who have so far won medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a friendly ceremony held at the Hilton Garden in Birmingham, the athletes and their coaches were rewarded for bringing glory to fatherland Gold medal winners, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, received $5,000 each, while their coaches were also given $3,000 each.

Folashade won gold in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event while Adenike won gold in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event. Taiwo Laidi, a silver medalist in the women’s 76kg Weightlifting event, received $3,000 for her effort. For bronze medal winners, Edidiong Joseph Umaofia, Islamiyat Yusuf and Mary Osijo, they all got $2,000 each for their effort. The event had in attendance, Chief of Staff to the Minster of Youth and Sports Development, Alh. Abba Yola, Director of finance at the ministry, Olufehinti Olusegun, and Dr Simon Ebhojiaye who is the leader of delegation for team Nigeria to the games. As more medals and records continue to pour in for Nigeria at the games, the Sports minister has again reiterate the fact that athletes’ welfare remains a top priority in his administration.

