Sports ministry to stage maiden U-18 Basketball tourney

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of the Nigeria U-18 Basketball Championships in the country, with a view to ensuring more youth participation in sports, especially in the game of basketball. According to a release signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, the competition which targets youth at the grassroots, will commence with zonal elimination amongst the 36 States of the Federation and FCT between May 27 to 30, after which winners and first runners-up emerging from the zones will proceed to Abuja for the finals coming up between June 3 and 8. The Ministry called on State Governments to ensure active participation of students and youths in the games so as to build talents which will go a long way in curbing youth restiveness in the country.

The ministry in the coming weeks will roll out programs on Grassroots Basketball Development with specific focus on organisation of Basketball Leagues (both male and female, including sponsorship), development of home-based coaches with coaching clinics, with scientific approach to the Game of Basketball, seminars, workshops, development of the referees in line with international standards, encouragement of Basketball Academy in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, working with retired Nigerian basketball stars and active professionals, among others. Government also restated its commitment to the support and encouragement of Community Basketball Competitions in the country.

