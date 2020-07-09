Sports to resume with non-combat sports

Plans have reached an advanced stage to have Nigeria sports back on stream post covid-19 with non combat sports like table tennis, lawn tennis, track and Field set for early return. Speaking on the Voice of Nigeria Issues in the News, Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare said” We hope that our athletes can get back to action soon with non combat sports. Although no date has been set, but we must submit to the Covid-19 protocols in line with the practice all over the world. We have submitted our protocol and hopefully, our athletes would soon be back to compete “
Related Articles
NOC celebrates 2020 Olympics Day
The Nigeria Olympic Committee joined other National Olympic Committees across the globe to take part in the 2020 Olympic Day celebration. The first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23rd June, 1948 with the aim of promoting the Olympic Movement and it has become a yearly event ever since. All NOCs joined a digital Olympic Day […]
Enyeama retires from professional football, secures coaching job
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, as finally retired from professional football and has joined French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix as goalkeeper coach. Enyeama has been without a club since he was released by Lille by mutual consent on August 31, 2018. In January 2019 he revealed his intention to continue playing […]
Premier League confirms one positive coronavirus case in latest round of testing
The latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League has found one positive case. A total of 1,541 players and staff from clubs were involved in the ninth round, staged across Monday and Tuesday of this week. The league announced on Thursday that one person tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate […]
