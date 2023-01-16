Sports

Sportsville 2023 Award gets February 4 date

The annual Sportsville Award which enters its third edition this year will hold on February 4th. The prestigious event takes place at Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos. This much was disclosed by the CEO of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya in a statement he released yesterday in Lagos. Ilaboya stated that the shortlist of awardees will be made public in few days even as he added that the Sportsville award would be an elaborate ceremony with a global media audience. Ilaboya explained that the award would continue to maintain its high standard of rewarding those truly deserving of it. “Just like the previous editions, this year’s winners are selected after a very painstaking scrutiny done by a panel that included leading Sports Editors. “Our objective remains the same, to reward and appreciate Nigerians and corporate organisations who have contributed to the development of sports over the years. “The Sportsville award is unique because we do a thorough job in ensuring that only deserving sports personalities and corporate organisations are appreciated, “Ilaboya added.

 

