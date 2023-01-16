Sportsville 2023 Award gets February 4 date

The annual Sportsville Award which enters its third edition this year will hold on February 4th. The prestigious event takes place at Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos. This much was disclosed by the CEO of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya in a statement he released yesterday in Lagos. Ilaboya stated that the shortlist of awardees will be made public in few days even as he added that the Sportsville award would be an elaborate ceremony with a global media audience. Ilaboya explained that the award would continue to maintain its high standard of rewarding those truly deserving of it. “Just like the previous editions, this year’s winners are selected after a very painstaking scrutiny done by a panel that included leading Sports Editors. “Our objective remains the same, to reward and appreciate Nigerians and corporate organisations who have contributed to the development of sports over the years. “The Sportsville award is unique because we do a thorough job in ensuring that only deserving sports personalities and corporate organisations are appreciated, “Ilaboya added.
Related Articles
Minister names Ibitoye SA Multimedia
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has appointed ace sports journalist, Toyin Ibitoye, as his Special Assistant, Multimedia. He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the job. Ibitoye till date, is the Executive Producer of Sunrise Sports, a sports broadcast and marketing company based in Lagos, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Super Eagles Sadiq emerges Player of the Month
Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq, continued his impressive performance for Almeria in the Spanish second division as he was named the LaLiga SmartBank Player of the Month for February. The 2016 Olympic Games bronze medalist’s goals and positive play helped his team string together a four-game unbeaten run and scoop up all of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Marsch’s first Leeds game ends in defeat at Leicester
Jesse Marsch’s first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week. The winger produced City’s one moment of attacking quality with a precise angled finish midway through the second half of a game in which they had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)