Sports

Sportsville Award gets Feb 13 date!

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Sportsville Award gets Feb 13 date!

Organizers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Award has announced February 13 as date of this year’s ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya,in a release made available to the media disclosed that the event which started last year would hold on Sunday, February 13 at the Radisson Hotel, Isaac John, GRA, Ikeja with funfare. Ilaboya disclosed that some of the nation’s finest sports personalities would be honored at the event.

 

“We are excited to announce that all is set for this year’s award ceremony.

 

Some distinguished sports personalities have been selected by our panel to receive awards in various categories this year,” Ilaboya stated, even as he added that Sportsville stands for excellence. Ilaboya, a former chairman of Edo State FA pointed out that the Sportsville Special Recognition Award was initiated last year to mark the company’s 20th year as the nation’s foremost independenct sports production and marketing outfit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna Marathon race press conference holds today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the chairman of the steering committee of the Kaduna Marathon, Jimi Lawal, will on Saturday (today) in Kaduna brief the world on the forthcoming Marathon tagged “Kaduna Runs”. It would be recalled that the Kaduna State government recently appointed Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, […]
Sports

Hifl 2021: Uniben Royals, Aaua Luminaries for quarter finals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as OAU Giants, UNICAL Malabites bow out Defending champion of the Higher Institutions Football Leagues (HiFL) UNICAL Malabites have been knocked out of this year’s competition by UNIBEN Royals despite winning their home game in Calabar. The Malabites needed two goals to edge the Royals and cancel the deficit from their 4-2 loss during the […]
Sports

JUST IN: Zidane leaves Madrid for second time

Posted on Author Reporter

Manager Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid for the second time in his coaching career. Real were piped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid on a dramatic final day of the season on Saturday, reports the BBC. According to reports the former Madrid great has already informed club President Florentino Pérez […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica