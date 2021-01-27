Sports

Sportsville award to come live on YouTube

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organizers of the maiden Sportsville award have disclosed that the ceremony billed for January 30 in Lagos would be live on YouTube.

 

The organizers in a statement said given the very difficult time the world is passing through no thanks to Covid-19, not too many guests would be admitted into the venue.

“As a way of ensuring the entire sporting world follow the event from within and outside the country, we have concluded arrangements to air the event live via YouTube,” the organizers stated.

 

The ten awardees to be honored are Rivers state governor His Excellency Nyesom Wike (POS), Edo state deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

 

Meanwhile, more of the award winners have been speaking on the event, with Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu and Aisha Falode, chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) giving Sportsville a pat on the back for being a credible platform that seeks to raise the bar when it comes to Nigerian sports, especially football

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Inter hammer Shakhtar to reach Europa final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both scored twice as Inter Milan hammered Shakhtar Donetsk in Dusseldorf to set up a Europa League final showdown with Sevilla. Martinez struck his first in the 19th minute, heading in from Nicolo Barella’s cross after the midfielder had been gifted possession from a dire attempted clearance by Shakhtar […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal end losing run with Saints’ win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Rodriguez dents Watford’s survival hopes A dreadful error from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped Arsenal achieve their first win since the return of the Premier League in an entertaining game played in sweltering heat at St Mary’s. McCarthy faltered under pressure from Eddie Nketiah following a back-pass, allowing the striker to intercept his attempted ball […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Babyface emerges best boxer, wins N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, on Friday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos. The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash attached to the prize.   Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica