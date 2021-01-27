Sportsville award to come live on YouTube

Organizers of the maiden Sportsville award have disclosed that the ceremony billed for January 30 in Lagos would be live on YouTube.

The organizers in a statement said given the very difficult time the world is passing through no thanks to Covid-19, not too many guests would be admitted into the venue.

“As a way of ensuring the entire sporting world follow the event from within and outside the country, we have concluded arrangements to air the event live via YouTube,” the organizers stated.

The ten awardees to be honored are Rivers state governor His Excellency Nyesom Wike (POS), Edo state deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

Meanwhile, more of the award winners have been speaking on the event, with Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu and Aisha Falode, chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) giving Sportsville a pat on the back for being a credible platform that seeks to raise the bar when it comes to Nigerian sports, especially football

