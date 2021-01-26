Sports

Sportsville award winners are credible sports people – NFSC chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Sam Ikpea has described those lined up for the maiden Sportsville award which holds January 30 in Lagos as credible people who have done well for sports in the country.

 

Ikpea in a statement made available to the media in Lagos said the duo of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Edo State deputy governor Rt Hon Philip Shaibu have ensured sports get adequate attention in their respective states.

 

“You can’t talk about sports in Nigeria without mentioning Rivers and Edo state,” Ikpea stated.

 

He was quick to add, “Dr Rauf Ladipo has sacrificed everything for Nigerian football over the years…Anyansi Agwu of Enyimba has been hugely successful with Enyimba. Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle has on his part been on a mission to change the face of Nigerian football facilities. Sportsville has a line up of credible sports people it intends to honor,” Ikpea concluded.

 

The maiden Sportsville award would hold at the Ibis Royal hotel in Lagos. All the awardees have expressed joy over the award, with the Edo state deputy governor assuring that he would personally be in Lagos for the event.

 

The ten awardees are, Rivers state governor His Excellency Nyesom Wike (POS), Edo state deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Fernandes, Cavani goals ease pressure on Solskjaer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bruno Fernandes’ double eased the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United got back to winning ways at Everton. Following their calamitous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek and a loss to Arsenal last Sunday, it looked like the visitors were heading for more negative headlines when Everton took the lead after 19 […]
Sports

Bayern beat PSG to win sixth Champions League title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich overcame Paris St-Germain in a tightly contested Champions League final in Lisbon to claim the crown for the sixth time. Kingsley Coman, who started his career at PSG, settled a tense affair with a 59th-minute header at the far post from Joshua Kimmich’s cross to leave the French giants still searching for […]
Sports

UEFA League: Jota hat-trick as Liverpool hit five, Man City ease to win

Posted on Author Reporter

  In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica