Sportsville award winners are credible sports people – NFSC chairman

Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Sam Ikpea has described those lined up for the maiden Sportsville award which holds January 30 in Lagos as credible people who have done well for sports in the country.

Ikpea in a statement made available to the media in Lagos said the duo of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Edo State deputy governor Rt Hon Philip Shaibu have ensured sports get adequate attention in their respective states.

“You can’t talk about sports in Nigeria without mentioning Rivers and Edo state,” Ikpea stated.

He was quick to add, “Dr Rauf Ladipo has sacrificed everything for Nigerian football over the years…Anyansi Agwu of Enyimba has been hugely successful with Enyimba. Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle has on his part been on a mission to change the face of Nigerian football facilities. Sportsville has a line up of credible sports people it intends to honor,” Ikpea concluded.

The maiden Sportsville award would hold at the Ibis Royal hotel in Lagos. All the awardees have expressed joy over the award, with the Edo state deputy governor assuring that he would personally be in Lagos for the event.

The ten awardees are, Rivers state governor His Excellency Nyesom Wike (POS), Edo state deputy governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NBBF boss, Engr Musa Kida, NOC president, Engr Habu Gumel, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, and the CEO of Monimichelle Group Mr Ebi Egbe, veteran sports journalist cum media icon, Dr Larry Izamoje of Brilla FM and Super Eagles number one supporter, Dr Rauf Ladipo.

Like this: Like Loading...